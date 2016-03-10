African American history in Takoma Park

Among the photographs in Historic Takoma’s archives are tantalizing glimpses of African Americans who have made Takoma Park their home.

Many early residents preferred the clear, cool water of Big Spring (on Elm Avenue) as their drinking water. One photo shows two young black men circa 1890 sitting on the upper platform of the stone shelter over the underground spring. We don’t know their names but they speak to the existence of an early African-American community in Takoma Park, centered on what is now Ritchie and Geneva Avenues.

Another image shows a fashionably dressed young black woman in a studio portrait taken in 1914. May Olive Warren moved to Takoma Park a short time later. She married and raised a family. Her daughter Helen married Lee Jordan, a young man in the neighborhood, who had a passion for sports.

