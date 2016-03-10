Loose leaf heaven

At last, a local cafe that knows how to serve tea. Most cafes, coffee-houses and restaurants will hand the customer a rapidly cooling cup of warm water and direct them to a box of packaged tea-bags.

Na Tra Tea’sh makes tea properly. There are no tea bags in sight. The organic loose-leaf tea is spooned from big jars. The hot water – boiling for black tea, slightly cooled for most green teas – is poured directly over the leaves. The tea is steeped from two to five minutes depending on the type, then poured from the pot to a cup. If the costumer wants something special, for example an herbal spice tea with a caffeine kick, the herbal tea is poured into a cup through a small black-tea-filled strainer.

Owner Aster Tefera prepares each pot of tea carefully. The pots are deigned specifically for tea-brewing – with built-in infusion baskets below the center opening so hot water pours directly onto the tea leaves.

Na Tra Tea’s is in a cozy building on Erie Avenue just off Flower Avenue, around the corner from a block of small store fronts on Flower. The name is derived from the word “natra,” the Ethopian word for cinnamon bark. Tefera is Ethiopian, though she has lived in the area for decades.

