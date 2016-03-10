Kay Daniels-Cohen honored

The late councilmember and community activist Kay Daniels-Cohen has been honored in a new public mural.

Installed near one of the community gardens she founded, the painting shows Daniels-Cohen cheerfully waving to the viewer. Below her a half-dozen gardeners till the soil.

Kay Daniels-Cohen passed away a little more than two years ago on Feb. 20, 2014. She died at age 71 after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Takoma Park, the daughter of community activist Opal Daniels, for whom a neighborhood park is named.

